Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd
Home Builders in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modular container home, Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd Modern Living Room
    Modular container home
    Flat pack container office, Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd Prefabricated home Blue
    Flat pack container office
    fast pack container houses, Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd Passive house
    fast pack container houses
    Flat Pack Assemble Container House, Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd Classic style houses
    Flat Pack Assemble Container House

    Suzhou Zhongnan Steel Structure Co., Ltd is a professional manufacturer, engaged in development, production,service of container house and prefab kit house,kinds of sandwich panels. We are located in Suzhou, which is 100 km away from Shanghai Port, with convenient transportation access.

    Our main products are kinds of container house and prefab house such as tiny container house,assemble container house, modular container house. Our container house are easily to fold,easy to assembly,easy to install with low cost.

    We provide assembled fast-packing container products with stable, safe, comfortable and environmentally friendly characteristics. We always provide new products that meet the new needs of the times and provide users with more personalized needs and engineering aesthetics. We use steels that meet the national standard. Customized modular production, computer color matching, the frame is sprayed after pickling and phosphating, and the rust prevention performance is better.

    In the wallboard material, we use Class A fireproof sandwich panels, which can be customized according to the country where the user is located. The thickness is 50MM/75MM/100MM, which can be applied to countries with different latitudes.

    Services
    container house
    Service areas
    Suzhou, Jiangsu, China
    Address
    Zhenze Town Industrial Zone, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province，China
    215000 Suzhou, Jiangsu, China
    China
    +86-18168722690 www.zn-house.com
      Add SEO element