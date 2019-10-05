A great experience!
I was overwhelmed with moving and IPS made it easy from the first phone call! I felt reassured and it was an all around pleasant experience.
On move in day, what can I say Carlos and his team were A+! They were warm, welcoming and let me know that I was in good hands! They were amazing!!! I would definitely recommend IPS and Carlos and his team!!
I can't recommend IPS enough!! Super pleasant and helpful from start to finish. We were recommended IPS by Andy with NYC Bedbug Fumigation Services. When I called to get a quote, I was immediately impressed with how kind and competent their office was. Bedbugs are, obviously, a pretty stressful situation and I truly felt better as soon as IPS picked up the phone! Luis came to do an in-home estimate, and it was so helpful to get an accurate quote and to know how to pack everything effectively for the fumigation process. All our stuff was packed and unpacked quickly, efficiently, and safely--everything arrived in perfect condition, and for an extremely reasonable price. The moving guys were super friendly and handled everything with care. The whole ordeal of bedbugs and moving was made completely painless and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped us through it. First time using a moving company rather than just doing it ourselves, and IPS now has our business for life.