Floor installers of Minnesota is thrilled to tackle your flooring needs. We can create a custom free quote after discussing your specific flooring goal and work with you on getting exactly what is needed for your project. Focusing on laminate, vinyl, plank, click together and hardwood flooring we can perfect any project while providing a high level of customer service through the initial conversation to the final product. We want you ecstatic about your new floors for years to come. Being competitively priced is our goal while providing great service. We can do smaller jobs from 100 sq ft to commercial projects.