Custom Concrete Inc.
General Contractors in Cumming, GA, USA
Reviews (15)
    • Custom Concrete Inc. specializes in a wide spectrum of concrete design, installation, repair and replacement. If you are looking for stamped concrete or overlay, decorative concrete, exposed aggregate, brush finished concrete, resurfaced concrete, we have the skill and expertise to bring all of your ideas to fruition.

    Services
    NATURAL STONE AND BRICK
    Service areas
    Cumming, GA, and USA
    Address
    5465 Williams Shores Dr
    30041 Cumming, GA, USA
    United States
    +1-7706052513 atlantacustomconcrete.com

    Reviews

    Joni Cook
    Custom Concrete did a wonderful job removing old bricks/pavers and laying beautiful concrete in the front entrance of the highrise condo building I live in. They exceeded our expectations and they are a great company to work with!!!!
    4 months ago
    Suzanne Rocha
    Amazing experience all around working with Custom Concrete! Quality work, highly responsive and very friendly. Doesn’t get much easier or smoother than it was!
    4 months ago
    POETIC POETRY
    David and his crew are the best!!! They replaced my driveway, sidewalk, and patio. They did it the way I wanted with the rebar and control joints. Excellent job and excellent price.
    8 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
