Mold Testing Service Los Angeles
Interior Designers & Decorators in Los Angeles, CA, USA
    • Mold Inspections is a mold testing & inspection company in Los Angeles. We providing residential and commercial mold inspection, remediation, cleaning, removal, water damage inspection, and mold testing services to Los Angeles and across California. Do not wait for mold to take over your health & your house. We not only make sure you are safe, but we also convey with information about mold, lead, ADA and asbestos inspection that you can easily understand. 

    Services
    Mold Solutions and Mold Removal
    Service areas
    Los Angeles, CA, and USA
    Address
    9800 D Topanga Cyn Blvd. #523
    91311 Los Angeles, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-8187456653 moldinspectionslosangeles.com

    Lucy Dorn
    This company provided a very thorough inspection for me. They were so kind, informative and above all trustworthy. Not to mention they were incredibly affordable!
    over 7 years ago
