Mold Inspections is a mold testing & inspection company in Los Angeles. We providing residential and commercial mold inspection, remediation, cleaning, removal, water damage inspection, and mold testing services to Los Angeles and across California. Do not wait for mold to take over your health & your house. We not only make sure you are safe, but we also convey with information about mold, lead, ADA and asbestos inspection that you can easily understand.