Scaffolding Inc Ltd
Reviews
    Scaffolding

    Inc Limited is a London's 24 hour scaffold company, scaffold erector service.

    We are professional scaffolding company At your service in the complete Essex

    county. Scaffolding Inc Ltd is a professional scaffolding company that prides

    itself on excellent customer care, offering a fast and efficient service to

    all commercial and domestic projects. We also work on many smaller contracts

    for local builders who have used our services regularly over a long period of

    time. We have gained many new customers through recommendation of our

    services. London Essex and Hertfordshire covered call one of our friendly

    team for a free quotation. We are Constructline Gold member and CHAS approved

    service. 

    Services
    • Scaffolder
    • Scaffolding
    • Scaffolding Hire
    • Scaffold Tower Hire
    • Scaffolding Companies
    Service areas
    Waltham Abbey and UK
    Address
    The Breeches, Galley Hill Rd
    EN9 2AQ Waltham Abbey, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037150840 www.scaffoldinginc.co.uk

    Reviews

    Just That Bentley Guy
    Professional service as always 👌
    7 months ago
    Jane Whitehead
    Recently used Shaun on a project in Harlow couldn't fault the service. Very professional, prompt and totally hassle free. Would not hesitate to use again
    9 months ago
    Luke Zhang
    staff seen/heard shouting and swearing in the street during/after work. passerby made complaint to the team but no one seems to care.
    10 months ago
