Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
So Clean
Building cleaning in Maple Ridge, BC, Canada
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We are a full service Exterior Maintenance CompanyPRESSURE WASHING & EXTERIOR HOUSE MAINTENANCE -------. Pressure washing, siding, windows, decks, awnings, concrete, retaining walls, gutter flashing, trim/facia boards. Roof cleaning, soft scubbed by hand only with effective non-toxic moss solution.. Window Cleaning, interior/exterior, hand washed professionally with no streaks.. Gutter clean & repairs, reseal leaky corners. Gutter and drain pipe repairs. Gutter guard/micro mesh leaf guards.

    Fully licensed and insured with 2 million liability, WCB Certified.

    Services
    pressure washing, gutter cleaning, and roof cleaning
    Service areas
    Maple Ridge, BC, and Canada
    Address
    22610 Hinch Crescent
    V2X 7H6 Maple Ridge, BC, Canada
    Canada
    +1-7782298994 pressurewashingbc.ca

    Reviews

    Chad Gallacher
    James has been taking care of home cleaning needs for over 10 year and always does an amazing job on anything he does. He is always very reliable and punctual and we know were going to get a great job every time. From pressure washing our property to hanging our christmas lights James is capable of many things. We recommend SoClean to all of our neighbours and friends and will continue to do so for years.
    4 months ago
    Glyn Lewis
    Fantastic job and very professional.
    11 months ago
    Steven Xiao
    Excellent cleaning job! Very efficient and even did extra work for me! I was very pleased with this service and will definitely be using this company again in the future! Highly recommend for anyone looking for these types of services. They are awesome!!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element