Supreme Plumber
Plumbers in Southbury, CT, USA
Reviews (12)
    Supreme Plumber has provided honest, efficient and licensed plumbing services to thousands of satisfied customers since 1984. Originally, we started as a niche plumbing company, Water Heater By Us, LLC. Today, Supreme Plumber is a full-service plumbing company with areas of expertise in water heater installation, well pumps, well tanks, drain cleaning, water softeners, commercial plumbing, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, new construction and residential plumbing. Our plumbers are based in Southbury, CT and Waterbury, CT.

    Reviews

    Douglas Mescavage
    Great job overall. They were polite and went right to work. They were honest about the work that needed to be done. Fixed a leak in one shower quickly and installed new shower fixtures in a second shower.
    5 months ago
    Gina Guisto
    Plumber V was exceptional! He replaced my water heater the same day I called him! He ordered it and picked it up and was on time. He responded right away and calls to update you when on his way or if running late. He and his associate were very professional, extremely knowledgeable, and courteous. They cleaned up perfectly you couldn’t even tell they were there. He also installed the pipes for my gas stove and again was very efficient and did a perfect job, and was available even on short notice. I called him a third time to assess a leak which turned out to be my dishwasher and he came out the very next day. I would highly recommend V at Supreme Plumbing and have already to my friends and family. 👍
    8 months ago
    Henry Schneider
    Highly recommended. Responsive, great price and the utmost professionalism. The details: Needed new water heater before holiday weekend. V (the owner) and Mike did it same day, stayed super late until the job was done perfectly. V communicated every issue and choice each step of the way. Will use again for sure.
    8 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
