Water Heater Pal
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Waterbury, CT, USA
Reviews (5)
    • As a Connecticut water heater company, we have provided quality plumbing services to tens of thousands of satisfied customers since the 1980s. All of our plumbers are CT licensed and authorized to work on all types of gas and electric water heaters. Originally, we started under the name Water Heater By Us, LLC, which we changed after Vilem Fruhbauer joined our team to Water Heater Pal as a shorter, hip, and more customer friendly name. Our water heater plumbers are based in Southbury, New Milford, Torrington and Waterbury, CT which allows them to efficiently serve Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut.

    Services
    Water Heater Replacement
    Service areas
    Waterbury, CT, and USA
    Address
    238 Platt St
    06704 Waterbury, CT, USA
    United States
    +1-2035198064 waterheaterpal.com

    Reviews

    roy bozzuto
    about 2 years ago
    Robert Pixley
    A few weeks ago a water heater at my house in Southbury started to leak. I called Water Heater Pal and the water heater was replaced the same day! Excellent service, competitive prices, great customer service. I would recommend them to anyone!
    almost 7 years ago
    Sam Johnson
    V from Water Heater Pal was excellent. We called him on Sunday about old leaking water heater. He was at our house in Southbury within couple hours and gave us a very reasonable quote. We originally thought, we will be without hot water until Monday or Tuesday, but we had a brand new water heater installed just a few hours later. I can definitely recommend him to anyone!
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
