A washing machine repair center offers you all types of washing machine services for all kinds of washing machine such as automatic & semi-automatic. Selection of the washing machine is also a difficult task because the capacity of the washing machine does matters hence before the collection of a washing machine makes sure to contact our service center.
- Services
- washing machine repair
- washing machine service center
- Service areas
- Delhi, India
- Address
-
Shop Nomber M-14, Kasturba Niketan, Block H, Phase 2, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, 122001
122001 Delhi, India
India
+91-9971017982 www.washing-machine-service-centre.co.in