Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Washing Machine Service Center
Home Appliances in Delhi, India
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Washing Machine Service Center
    Click to complete

    A washing machine repair center offers you all types of washing machine services for all kinds of washing machine such as automatic & semi-automatic. Selection of the washing machine is also a difficult task because the capacity of the washing machine does matters hence before the collection of a washing machine makes sure to contact our service center.

    Services
    • washing machine repair
    • washing machine service center
    Service areas
    Delhi, India
    Address
    Shop Nomber M-14, Kasturba Niketan, Block H, Phase 2, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, 122001
    122001 Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9971017982 www.washing-machine-service-centre.co.in
      Add SEO element