Seale Plumbing
Plumbers in Fullerton, CA, USA
Reviews (6)
Services

  • Drain Services
  • Flow-Tech system
  • Hydro Jetting Service
  • Leak Detection Services
  • Copper and Pex Repiping
    • Seale Plumbing is a family business and we believe in old-fashioned family values. We treat our customers how we would want to be treated. Our motto is underpromise and overdeliver. Seale Plumbing will not promise anything we cannot deliver. You won’t find another plumber in Orange County that can promise you that. Any experience with Seale Plumbing will provide you with peace-of-mind. We will be honest. We will not try to sell you on things you don’t need. We pride ourselves on providing great service at the best possible price.

    Service areas
    Fullerton, CA, and USA
    Address
    3020 Associated Rd Ste 106
    92835 Fullerton, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-7149287557 sealeplumbing.com

    Reviews

    Jeremy Smith
    Very happy with Seale Plumbing. I’ve used them twice and each time he’s been on time, friendly, and got the work completed! Patrick repaired a faulty garbage disposal, and also removed and installed a new toilet for us. He doesn’t cut corners and makes sure the job is done right!
    over 3 years ago
    Kevin Purcell
    Patrick is very efficient, always on time, very nice & friendly! Does great work at a very fair price, & he cleans up after the job is complete! Highly recommend him!!
    about 3 years ago
    Nordy Ying
    patrick was very friendly and prompt! he was able to come the same day i called very respectful and great service, would recommend him to my friends and neighbors!
    almost 2 years ago
