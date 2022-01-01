Your browser is out-of-date.

S W Leach &amp; Sons
Moving companies in Maidstone, UK
    S.W.Leach & Sons is a well-known removals company based in Maidstone and offers services throughout Kent. We specialise in domestic removals and containerised storage, covering the whole country. We have been established for over 36 years and offer a comprehensive service. Whether you are looking for full packaging or moving your home safely , you can count on us. We have a wide range of vehicles that are ideally suited for all types of removal tasks. Get in touch with us today.
    Services
    • removals
    • removal companies
    • house removals
    • moving house
    • self storage
    • storage
    Service areas
    Maidstone and UK
    Address
    14 Bull Orchard
    ME16 9EU Maidstone, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1622882070 www.swleach.co.uk

    Reviews

    Heather Janes
    Chris and Paul of S.W.Leach & Sons for moved us from Kent to Herefordshire in March 2022.. The provided an excellent, efficient, friendly service, and took all the stress out of the day. Can't recommend them highly enough.
    3 months ago
    Tony Robertson
    Excellent! Best money we spent in our move! Very competitively priced and Chris and Paul were amazing from start to finish and really couldn't recommend them enough! Thank you for making our move that much easier!
    3 months ago
    Stu
    We moved from Kent to Wiltshire in August and I must say from start to finish it was a fantastic experience. They were very friendly and professional . We had comments from our new neighbours to say how good they were . If I could only recommend 1 company it would be S W Leach and Sons. Thank you again .
    6 months ago
