Realty Kings Properties
Real Estate Agents in Houston, TX, USA
Reviews (20)
    • Realty Kings Properties is a locally owned boutique residential real estate brokerage founded in 2005. The emphasis of our company is on meeting the individual needs of our clients. We recognize that every real estate transaction is unique and we understand that the trust of our clients must be earned. That is why we build our business one transaction at a time. We do not strive to be the largest firm in town. We simply strive to be the best. Through our exclusive partnerships, we are able to assist our customers with all facets of the home purchase or sales process, from mortgages, relocation, builder services, renovations, interior design, staging, investments, first home purchase, insurance, title and more. We provide the total package so you can focus on what matters most.

    Services
    • real estate
    • realtor
    • houses for sale
    • homes for sale
    • foreclosed homes
    • mls listing
    • houston homes for sale
    • houston real estate
    • homes for sale near me
    • instant offer
    • how much is my house worth
    Service areas
    Houston, TX, USA
    Address
    2100 West Loop S Ste 825
    77027 Houston, TX, USA
    United States
    +1-7139877050 www.realtykingsproperties.com

    Reviews

    Ashley Hill
    Keisha Curtis and her team are awesome! From the first phone call to the time of closing, Keisha helped me and answered any questions I had. They even help you look for inspectors, insurance, etc. You name it and they have someone that will be available to help you.
    5 months ago
    Jennie Starling
    This was our 1st home buying experience together. Patrick and Realty Kings supported us the entire way. Their home buying workshop was phenomenal. I would wholeheartedly recommend Realty Kings! We differently received the royalty treatment. Thanks again team!!
    5 months ago
    Michelle F
    We worked with Aundrea Hines to help us find a rental home and she was amazing! She worked really hard communicating with property owners and agents for us, knew exactly what we were looking for and gave really good suggestions, and even went by homes to look at the area and send video to me when I didn’t have time to. Trying to find a home can be stressful right now and she made the process enjoyable. We found a great home that will be perfect for our family, and we couldn’t have done it without her. I cannot recommend her enough.
    3 months ago
