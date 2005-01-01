Realty Kings Properties is a locally owned boutique residential real estate brokerage founded in 2005. The emphasis of our company is on meeting the individual needs of our clients. We recognize that every real estate transaction is unique and we understand that the trust of our clients must be earned. That is why we build our business one transaction at a time. We do not strive to be the largest firm in town. We simply strive to be the best. Through our exclusive partnerships, we are able to assist our customers with all facets of the home purchase or sales process, from mortgages, relocation, builder services, renovations, interior design, staging, investments, first home purchase, insurance, title and more. We provide the total package so you can focus on what matters most.