Asiatic Realtors
Real Estate Agents in Panaji, Goa, India
Reviews (14)
    Asiatic Realtors is real estate brokerage firm associated with buying and selling properties in Goa

    Are you looking for villas for sale in Goa? If you are looking for a comfortable vacation with family or friends to enjoy the sights and sounds of Goa our properties have all the luxuries and comforts that you can expect at your dream home in Goa. Situate in prominent localities , these properties are private listings designed as second homes, retirement homes or vacation homes. At Asiatic, we have private listings for a wide variety of luxury villas for sale across Goa. Our listings are available for a minimum of 3 to 4 bedroom options and also duplex layouts. For larger homes, we also have properties that have 4 to 6 bedrooms as well. A majority of these properties have a private swimming pool attached to it.  Our listings are available across the beach belts, at prominent tourist hotspots as well as in nearby areas. Whether you can lookinga home for at a short stay stay or a second home, you cant go wrong owning your home in Goa

    Services
    Real Estate
    Service areas
    Panaji, Goa, and India
    Address
    Post Office, Near, 1st floor, Lois Apts, Kerant, Caranzalem
    403002 Panaji, Goa, India
    India
    +91-9011177569 www.asiaticgoa.com

    Reviews

    Nagesh Naik
    The service is very Bad I have to wait for 2 hours for just do my cash deposits...and the desk person is very rude and arrogant to the client's....please change the staff and get the fast worker...
    6 months ago
    Paras Thakkar
    Poor response from staff, they just waste people's time
    7 months ago
    dileep Kumar B
    One senior staff is not supportive, rude
    12 months ago
