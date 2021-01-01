Your browser is out-of-date.

West Pro Installations
Home Appliances in Dublin, CA, USA
    • West Pro Installations is an appliance installation company in Dublin, CA and surrounding East Bay areas. Give us a call today at (925) 209-2504 or visit our website for a free consultation on your appliance installation needs!

    Services
    • Dublin Appliance Installer
    • Refrigerator Installation
    • Dishwasher Installation
    • Ventilation Installation
    • Oven Installation
    • Range Installation
    • Range Top Installation
    • Cook Top Installation
    • Microwave Installation
    • Warming Drawer Installation
    • Compactor Installation
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    Dublin, CA, USA
    Address
    6937 Village Parkway #2835
    94568 Dublin, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-9252092504 www.west-pro-installations.com

    Reviews

    Darcie Tuuri Darcie Tuuri
    I was guaranteed an appointment slot of 3-7pm for the installation of a range.  After 7pm I was told the installer was still not done with his last job and I could keep waiting.  Since it was a school / work night I asked to be shifted to the following morning.  The office secretary said that wasn't how it worked - that is exactly how it SHOULD work.  When I asked for a manager I was told that I should just find another install company.  UNREAL.  My entire afternoon was wasted waiting for the crew, my business was dismissed out of hand and now I can not get another company booked to install my appliance for weeks.  Unprofessional in every single way.
    8 months ago
    Project date: September 2021
