Real Estate Agents: We work with real estate agents to offer mold inspection, evaluation and evacuation. After a mold problem has been detected by a home inspector in any of their property. Home Builders: During construction, we work with homebuilders to offer inspection, testing and evacuation against any mold problem on their project before they are completed. Individuals: Our service offering in this regard also includes and not limited to mold inspection, mold testing and mold evacuation on homes and apartment reported to be under the influence of mold before they are rented or purchased.