San Diego Mold Inspection Experts
General Contractors in San Diego, CA, USA
Reviews (15)
    • Real Estate Agents: We work with real estate agents to offer mold inspection, evaluation and evacuation. After a mold problem has been detected by a home inspector in any of their property.   Home Builders: During construction, we work with homebuilders to offer inspection, testing and evacuation against any mold problem on their project before they are completed.   Individuals: Our service offering in this regard also includes and not limited to mold inspection, mold testing and mold evacuation on homes and apartment reported to be under the influence of mold before they are rented or purchased.

    Services
    Visual Mold Inspection
    Service areas
    San Diego, CA, and USA
    Address
    6046 Rancho Mission Rd #378
    92108 San Diego, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-8583653456 www.sandiegomoldinspectionservice.com

    Reviews

    Alisha Dean
    4 months ago
    Noah Lerner
    I have had mold in my apartment 3 times now and the last two times I used some terrible company my insurance had recommended. I decided after this last time I would try someone different. My neighbor recommended this company since he had used them for the mold inspection and mold remediation in his apartment (we have a bit of a problem in our complex I think). They were able to come out and remove the mold in under 2 hours. It has been a month now and the mold has not come back. Hopefully they solved the issue once and for all!
    almost 6 years ago
    Steve Garver
    I thought I had mold in my rental unit so I called these guys and they sent an inspector out the same day. They reassured me that the mold was super minor and recommended an industrial cleaner sold at Lowes. They didn't even charge me for coming out. Now that is what I call top notch service!
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 15 reviews
