Advanced Gas Disconnections are specialists in Gas Disconnection works. After working in the gas industry for over 20 years (for a number of well-established utility connection companies), it became clear that for most companies, gas disconnection works is a side thought and never a priority. New gas installations, alteration works, etc. always take priority over gas disconnections, as it is thought to be less important/lucrative. This became extremely frustrating for myself and colleagues, as we were trying to provide a service to our customers.