Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Advanced Gas Disconnections
Other Businesses in Rotherham, UK
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Advanced Gas Disconnections are specialists in Gas Disconnection works. After working in the gas industry for over 20 years (for a number of well-established utility connection companies), it became clear that for most companies, gas disconnection works is a side thought and never a priority. New gas installations, alteration works, etc. always take priority over gas disconnections, as it is thought to be less important/lucrative. This became extremely frustrating for myself and colleagues, as we were trying to provide a service to our customers.

    Service areas
    Rotherham, UK
    Address
    Century Business Centre, Manvers Way, Wath upon Dearne
    S63 5DA Rotherham, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-8008654225 advancedgasdisconnections.co.uk

    Reviews

    ANDY andy2135
    Excellent service and very reasonably priced would recommend thanks
    over 2 years ago
    Owen Dawson
    Great service great price would recommended to anyone
    over 2 years ago
    sean jane
    Fantastic service, professional and incredibly friendly. The whole process was efficient. Couldn't recommend highly
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element