Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Specialized Surfaces—Marble Installation, Hardwood Floor Refinishing and Polishing, Tile and Grout Cleaning, and Polished Concrete Resurfacing
Flooring in Santa Ana, CA, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Specialized Surfaces is a unique company that provides installation and restoration of stone, wood and tile. Founded in 1991, our company first began providing surface care to some of the finest hotels and resorts in Southern California. After years of installing and restoring stone, wood and tile, we are extending our expertise into private homes. By using our years of experience and state of the art equipment, we are able to provide you with the finest service available at competitive prices.

    Services
    • Hardwood Floors
    • hardwood floor installation
    • Marble/Natural Stone
    • Flagstone & Pavers
    Service areas
    Santa Ana, CA, USA
    Address
    1700 E Garry Ave
    92705 Santa Ana, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-9495157800 specializedsurfaces.net

    Reviews

    Nadia Popik
    Tom and his team did an amazing job on our floors. Very professional, reliable and knowledgeable. We couldn't be happier with end result!
    6 months ago
    Tony Guy
    Best place to get your house renovated. Thank you Tom
    over 2 years ago
    Susan Towers
    Great job, the floors look beautifull!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element