Maes Therapy
    Maes Therapy is expertise in providing the most effective treatments for Cerebral Palsy across London and Belgium. We have many years of experience and experts in the UK. Our Goal is providing the child with an alternative path of experience and development that doesn’t focus on the short-term achievement of tasks. Our professional team is committed to babies and children with neuro-developmental conditions and movement disorders.

    Services
    Health
    Service areas
    London, UK
    Address
    31 Devonshire Road, Mill Hill East, Near Finchley
    NW7 1NE London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7900382901 www.maestherapy.com

    Reviews

    Hannah Head
    As a mum to a 3 1/2 year old with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and as a Physiotherapist professionally it was really important to me to find the right physiotherapists to support my daughter's overall development. My daughter, Orla, was born full term but she failed her newborn hearing screen and from there further investigations indicated she had been affected by congenital Cytomegalovirus when she was in the womb, which had also damaged her brain. It became clear she had cerebral palsy when she did not meet the typical developmental milestones in the first few months. I explored many different types of therapy available when my daughter was first diagnosed not knowing what approach was best. Then following recommendations from other parents as well as colleagues it became clear, very quickly, that the MAES team were the best in the field of neurodevelopmental paediatric physiotherapy. Jean-Pierre is well known world-wide for his high level of expertise and understanding in this field and his handling skills are second to none. Our daughter, Orla, has been attending weekly sessions, since she was 6-months old, with Joanna at the MAES centre in Mill Hill, North London. Jean-Pierre regularly joins our sessions to advise on further strategies for progression. Orla is very excited each week when we arrive at the centre as she knows it's a place where she has fun, at the same time being handled in a way which allows her to move in ways she cannot do independently. This is often in contrast to the more traditional NHS approaches where she gets frustrated by being placed in a piece of equipment or when practising static holds such as 4-point kneeling. I am convinced Orla's progress to date has been due to the MAES therapy sessions and their principles we continually implement at home. She is a cognitively alert little girl with much improved movement quality, she has no muscle shortening/tightness anywhere, which has continued to surprise her NHS professionals and no need for medications, which are often used to help similar children with pain and muscle spasms. Orla is now able to sit crossed legged but at the same time move her body to reach for toys and play so it is a functional sitting rather than one that is static and hard for her to maintain. MAES therapy is forward thinking, it is different from many other physiotherapy approaches. It makes you think differently about your child's development and how to work on their brain's capacity for change. Understanding that a typically developing child's brain naturally learns complex/nuance movements which is key to learning to sit, crawling and walking and all positions in-between. In Orla's case she has an atypical brain following the damage done by the Cytomegalovirus, which has not allowed her to naturally develop these complex/nuance movements needed to reach these typical milestones. MAES therapy allows her brain to have these opportunities to learn the complex/nuance movements through specific handling of her body, in many varied positions. Initially I thought this was just passive handling of Orla's body (i.e. I was doing the movements to her) but with guidance and practise from Joanna and Jean-Pierre it was soon clear we were far from passively moving Orla. She was continuously learning an awareness of her body and an increasing repertoire of movements in all positions. Just practising sitting or standing statically (as it is so often done in typical NHS settings) when a child does not have all the in-between complex/nuance movements means they will not have much ability to function in these positions, they will be having to work really hard just to maintain their body in these positions. Maes therapy has allowed Orla to improve her movement quality and more importantly work towards more independence. We have since moved over 90minutes drive away from the MAES centre but we still attend once a week as I firmly believe this is the right approach for our daughter and we will continue indefinitely. Thank you Joanna and Jean-Pierre for your ongoing support!
    4 months ago
    Adrianna Wywiał
    Professionally, I am a doctor. I have heard about MAES Therapy as I am a mother of a disabled daughter with ataxic CP and her physiotherapist has completed the course. I have decided to attend a 4-weeks MAES course to get to know the MAES approach and help my daughter and my pediatric patients. The course gives a completely new perspective on children with CP. MAES approach allows to adjust the therapy to a specific patient through a careful analysis of their movement and behavior. It does not focus only on the patient's body and muscle tone - it treats the patient as a whole, helping them to function better, developing new strategies for movement, behavior and other spheres of life. In each treated child it sees primarily an adult who they will become in a few years and who must be given the opportunity to live as independently as possible. My daughter has been participating in MAES therapy for a year. This year I was also invited to the ART course with her as a demo child. I notice a lot of positive changes in her. Her repertoire of movements has increased, and she has developed cognitively. During the ART course, Jean-Pierre gave me a lot of helpful tips and just after a few days her behavior has improved considerably. I highly recommend this course to every pediatric therapist. It is really worth attending it as it opens up completely new horizons for therapy. Also, as a physician and as a parent, I recommend the MAES approach to all children with CP. I am grateful that my daughter has got the chance to be treated this way.
    3 months ago
    Dalya Rosen
    I had the opportunity to join online during Part 1, MAES Course South Africa 2021. It was so great to be back. I wish I could have attended more. MAES has been phenomenal for me and for my therapy. And I keep thinking of Jean-Pierre when I treat patients and think what he would say and do. MAES has been so ingrained in my brain, it is impossible to not think differently. And I love it!
    7 months ago
