Center for Pediatric Medicine
Reviews (12)
    At the Center for Pediatric Medicine, our family takes pride in caring for yours. Since 1992, the Center for Pediatric Medicine has provided families in the greater Danbury area with high-quality, comprehensive, and personal medical care for children, adolescents, and young adults until age 21. The Center for Pediatric Medicine has six board-certified pediatricians, two physicians’ assistants, two nurse practitioners, a lactation consultant and a nutritionist who are dedicated to every aspect of your child’s physical and emotional development.
    Services
    Health
    Service areas
    Danbury, CT, and USA
    Address
    107 Newtown Road, Suite 1D
    06810 Danbury, CT, USA
    United States
    +1-2037900822 centerforpediatricmedct.com

    Reviews

    Caitlin Imbrogno
    We've been extremely pleased with our care here for both of our children. Even throughout COVID, the doctors, nurses and staff have been reliable, responsive and caring putting in very long hours to return phone calls (anything from rash questions to COVID symptom/exposure questions), send in prescriptions, perform telehealth exams and in-person well and sick visits. We've seen almost every provider in the practice but particularly love Dr. Tzakas and Dr. Azizi! Dr. Tzakas brings his personal experience raising his kids together with current AAP recommendations to give you down-to-earth advice and guidance on your own kids. Dr. Azizi is calming and so caring offering great advice and thorough examinations helping you feel at ease about any little bump or fever. Highly recommend CPM!
    3 months ago
    Sofia Alva Garcia
    First of all, I called twice in a week in search of medical advice for my 6 month old and it’s been a week and I haven’t heard from ANYONE. My child just started solid foods, what if he was slowly showing signs of allergic reaction and this center doesn’t even bother to call me back to help me. Also, EVERY time I walk into the office to drop off or pick up some documents, the staff are SO rude. They see I need help and completely ignore it. Protocol is that a nurse walks you in and your soon to see the doctor, but if you see a patient walking in without doctor and waiting to be helped, how about you help them instead of ignoring them and letting them stand there for a while? All of this has happened several times and I always let it go but this time, I’m not. I’m seriously looking into filing a formal complaint.
    3 months ago
    juliana lima
    Staff is kind and very helpful ,from the time you call to make an appointment until you walk out the door.
    4 months ago
