At the Center for Pediatric Medicine, our family takes pride in caring for yours. Since 1992, the Center for Pediatric Medicine has provided families in the greater Danbury area with high-quality, comprehensive, and personal medical care for children, adolescents, and young adults until age 21. The Center for Pediatric Medicine has six board-certified pediatricians, two physicians’ assistants, two nurse practitioners, a lactation consultant and a nutritionist who are dedicated to every aspect of your child’s physical and emotional development.

Services Health Service areas Danbury, CT, and USA Address 107 Newtown Road, Suite 1D

06810 Danbury, CT, USA

United States

+1-2037900822 centerforpediatricmedct.com