Forma Construction
General Contractors in Stratham, NH, USA
    • Forma Construction is a small seacoast NH based construction company with expertise in small commercial projects as well as residential projects and remodeling. We strive in every way to plan and communicate effectively with our customers, laying out a clear budget and project plan. Whether it’s carpentry, siding, flooring, or another project, you’ll get a quality product and friendly communication from beginning to end.

    Services
    • Remodeling
    • Siding
    • Finish Carpentry
    • Decks
    • Flooring
    • Carpentry
    • Construction
    • Construction Company
    • Residential Construction
    • Commercial Construction
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Stratham, NH, USA
    Address
    157 Portsmouth Ave Unit 9
    03885 Stratham, NH, USA
    United States
    +1-6034187837 www.formanow.com
