Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SG International Trade
Furniture & Accessories in İstanbul, Turkey
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Fixtures, SG International Trade SG International Trade Commercial spaces
    Fixtures
    Office and Guest Area Furnitures, SG International Trade SG International Trade Office spaces & stores
    Office and Guest Area Furnitures, SG International Trade SG International Trade Office spaces & stores
    Office and Guest Area Furnitures, SG International Trade SG International Trade Office spaces & stores
    +3
    Office and Guest Area Furnitures
    Indoor Furniture (Home and Horeca), SG International Trade SG International Trade Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
    Indoor Furniture (Home and Horeca), SG International Trade SG International Trade Dining roomChairs & benches
    Indoor Furniture (Home and Horeca), SG International Trade SG International Trade Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
    +2
    Indoor Furniture (Home and Horeca)
    Patio Furniture (Outdoor), SG International Trade SG International Trade Garden Furniture Wood
    Patio Furniture (Outdoor), SG International Trade SG International Trade Garden Furniture Wood
    Patio Furniture (Outdoor), SG International Trade SG International Trade Garden Furniture Wood
    +2
    Patio Furniture (Outdoor)

    We are the bridge between the Turkish furniture manufacturers and interior designers, retailers, wholesalers from all over the world.


    Over twenty manufacturers will be serving you with a wide variety of products.

    The production power behind the most reputable brands in Turkey will be your manufacturing partners.


    Services
    • Furnituresupplier
    • furniture manufacturing
    • International Trade Consultancy
    • FF&E consultancy
    • Purchasing consultant
    • procurement
    • purchasing
    • export
    • import
    • consultant
    • international trade
    • fit out
    • furnishing
    • furniture fixtures and equipment
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    Global
    Address
    Kanlica
    34812 İstanbul, Turkey
    Turkey
    +90-5053259201 www.sginttrade.com
      Add SEO element