missysinuk
Online Shops in London, UK
    UK Prom Dresses | Cheap Prom Dress Online

    Missysin specializes in designer wedding dresses, prom, and formal dresses. We offer you a wide range of unique styles from leading designers. Each woman is unique in her taste and proportions. We can special order and custom tailor a dress to your exact taste and fit. We want to make sure every bride can find what they’re looking for.  Start with our Missysin collection if you are hoping for a classic and elegant look. our bridesmaids dresses will ensure that they feel and look good on your special day.  With so many colors and styles to choose from, there’s no doubt you’ll make them and you happy. You will not find a selection like this in any department or chain store.

    Service areas
    London, UK
    Address
    SW1W9RP London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7955014496 www.missysin.co.uk
