Golan’s Moving and Storage
Moving companies in Skokie, IL, USA
Reviews (19)
    Golans Moving and Storage- The most reliable service for auto transportation Chicago has for you


    Moving your car is not something you can do by yourself and you need the auto transportation service to help you out? Call us at Golans Moving and Storage, and we will make sure your car is transported in no time and without damage. We understand how much your car means to you and that is why we make sure you get the best possible service in Chicago. We can even store your car for as long as you need so you can make sure you are ready to take it. Call us and get your free moving estimate right now. 

    Services
    • affordable movers chicago
    • auto transportation chicago
    • best movers in chicago
    • chicago movers cost
    • chicago moving and storage
    Service areas
    Skokie, IL, and USA
    Address
    3640 Jarvis Ave
    60076 Skokie, IL, USA
    United States
    +1-8476738189 www.golansmoving.com

    Reviews

    Aimee Blakeslee
    Lawrence and his entire crew were excellent! Professional, polite, careful, smart and FAST! When it became apparent that we needed another truck, he got one to the house with additional crew and got the job done. I've moved a lot and have had lots of bad experiences, but not with these guys. Nothing was broken and no walls were hit. It was a tough move and they never complained or slacked off. Highly recommend them!
    9 months ago
    Robert Garoon
    Audi and his team were fantastic. Super efficient, fast yet careful. They took everything down and built it back up like brand new. Great attention to detail. They even fixed some of my furniture that was broken from BEFORE the move. Could not be more happy with the move and the whole experience- recommend 10/10 times. Thanks Audi and the Golan team.
    10 months ago
    Robyn Newman
    I had to move 3 refrigerators, a baby grand piano & lots of large dressers. They were very professional took great care in moving antique pieces. My only complaint would be to have native English speaking person to be present. They did understand most everything yet some things took time to explain.
    9 months ago
