Skills Australia Institute
Schools & Organisations in Adelaide SA, Australia
    Skills Australia Institute(RTO code: 52010) is the best education institute in Australia having branches in both Perth and Adelaide. We are one of the leading vocational education and training providers in Australia. Even if you want to study in Perth or study in Adelaide, you can join our campus to learn different vocational courses. Our courses include business management courses, hospitality courses, early childhood courses, and marketing communication courses. SAI is committed to providing the best academic and vocational courses. Our range of different courses and practical training gives student wings to there career. So what are you waiting for? Enroll now and get your seats booked for one of our courses.

    Services
    Education
    Service areas
    Adelaide SA and Australia
    Address
    Level 1, 50 Grenfell Street Zurich House
    5000 Adelaide SA, Australia
    United States
    +61-881204186 www.skillsaustralia.edu.au

    Reviews

    Edward Huang
    Bad experience with this education provider with unfriendly staffs, some of those 5 stars reviews are from collage staffs. Fake presentation what a shame
    6 months ago
    Wai Yum Leung
    To whom is considering to enroll in this college, you better read this out and review your decision. I've heard some unpleasant experiences from my partner who studying Child Care in Adelaide. Looks like the trainer is overwhelmed by the teaching responsibilities, and sometimes not being attentive to students' needs. New students felt confused about the instructions. Even more, trainer unconsciously showed impatience if students didn't follow or kept asking questions. It was utterly unprofessional to respond to student with "WHAT'S WRONG WITH YOU?" several times. This made the whole class feel very uncomfortable. I am disappointed in the quality of education SAI delivers.
    5 months ago
    Chris Bayan
    Highly recommended. Very approachable staff.
    8 months ago
