Innovative Equine Systems
Flooring in Minden, NV, USA
    At Innovative Equine Systems, we’re here to help you find the right products for your barn, to offer design and barn building advice. We offer everything for your stable including affordable horse stalls, heavy duty barn and Dutch doors, rubber pavers, equine therapy products and more!
    Services
    • affordable horse stalls
    • Custom Horse Barn
    • horse stall fans
    Service areas
    Minden, NV, and USA
    Address
    2559 Precision Dr Ste 4
    89410 Minden, NV, USA
    United States
    +1-7752675550 www.equinesystems.com

    Reviews

    Pistol Pete
    Beautiful quality product. The craftsmanship is top notch!
    about 1 year ago
    Connor Shaw
    Excellent quality horse stalls and great designs! Top notch quality products!
    about 1 year ago
    Kenneth Laird
    Friendly service. They made the ordering process easy and my rubber flooring arrived in a matter of days! Thanks! Will order from again.
    about 1 year ago
