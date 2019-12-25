Your browser is out-of-date.

TRANCE INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Reviews (13)
    Mr. Anurag House
    Mr. Singh Office
    MR. Ram House

    TRANCE INTERIORS was conceived by Vinesh Yadav in 2005, as an innovative approach towards modern interior design and turnkey solutions. We undertake commercial, retail, corporate, institutional, hospital and residential interior projects in a board range of styles and sensibilities.

    At TRANCE INTERIORS, we focus on your specific needs to create a space that speaks to your lifestyle. We provide designs that are inspired by your personal tastes and styles.

    Communication builds the foundation for a successful project and each one big or small is given the same professional care and attention to detail. We address every designing need of the client, treating every concern with utmost care.

    The core team of TRANCE INTERIORS includes experienced and skillful people from within the industry within have a Heart of an artisan and skill of a professional. Each of them members is passion driven with an dedication towards creating beautiful spaces.

    • MIT
    • HDFC
    • Care bio system India Pvt LTD
    • IDFC BANK
    • FUTURE GROUP
    Service areas
    Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India
    Address
    513, 5th Floor, Centrum IT park S.G.Barve rd. Near mulund check naka, Wagle Estate, Thane West
    400604 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-2220811211 www.tranceinteriors.com

    Reviews

    naira raisinghani naira raisinghani
    No client choice,Worst interior ever . If there was a minus point I would have given that . Extremely unprofessional , no client preference at all .
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: November 2016
    atul patel atul patel
    Excellent job within time limit.
    about 2 years ago
    Guru Chavan (Guru)
    Trance Interior team is highly experienced and skilled with their knowledge domain. They did wonderful work at my office. Highly recommend. Best Interior Designer in Mumbai. Thank you👍
    8 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
