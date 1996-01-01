Shanghai Yadu Plastic Co.,Ltd was set up in 1996. Our company has been invested with 2.25 million US dollars. There are over 200 employees at present and our company has more than 50 latest technicians in the process of producing.

Our company is a joint-venture enterprise established by Chinese and foreign business partners. Till the end of 2017, our company has produced and sold over 250 million tons of plastic products. Our company is one of the biggest plastic products companies in China, and is the biggest one in Shanghai.

Our main products are PE and PP woven coating fabrics, printing paper molds,triplicate composite aluminum, blowing bags, printing of bump version. Our company has the latest and advanced technology and has won customers all over the world. Our distribution channel spreads all over the world and customers cover more than 30 countries and regions.

We provide nice products and the best services for you. We have been working hard and trying to do the best to supply the best products and services according to the demands of markets and customers. The demands of customers are always our topics. We obtained the certificates of ISO/TSl6949 and IS09000 quality and environmental protection certification system in December, l999.