At Trux Storage & Removals, we offer a wide range of removal and storage services which includes units for you to store your items for either a shot or long time depending on your need. We also have storage units with 24-hour CCTV monitoring. Our family-run business has been successfully moving people since 1984. We pride ourselves on our customer service and that we are recommended by local estate agents. We use fully equipped removal vehicles ranging from 3.5 to 18tonne. We supply all the materials needed for self-packing and free-hanging wardrobes. If you prefer we offer a full packing service. We are also long-serving members of The National Guild of Removals. Where goods need to be stored we can offer containerized storage within our 24-hour security CCTV monitored the warehouse.