Trux Storage and Removals
Moving companies in Potters Bar, UK
Reviews (8)
    At Trux Storage & Removals, we offer a wide range of removal and storage services which includes units for you to store your items for either a shot or long time depending on your need. We also have storage units with 24-hour CCTV monitoring. Our family-run business has been successfully moving people since 1984. We pride ourselves on our customer service and that we are recommended by local estate agents. We use fully equipped removal vehicles ranging from 3.5 to 18tonne. We supply all the materials needed for self-packing and free-hanging wardrobes. If you prefer we offer a full packing service. We are also long-serving members of The National Guild of Removals. Where goods need to be stored we can offer containerized storage within our 24-hour security CCTV monitored the warehouse. 

    Services
    • removal
    • storage
    • self storage
    • packing
    Service areas
    Potters Bar and UK
    Address
    Sopers Road, Cuffley, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire
    EN6 4RY Potters Bar, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1707870488 www.truxremovals.co.uk

    Reviews

    Teresa Brewer
    We use this company yesterday and today and were very pleased with them so highly recommend them.well done guys.
    about 1 year ago
    Elena Gilbert
    The house removal team worked fantastically and manages my household items. They even completed the work under the estimated time. I would highly recommend this company.
    almost 3 years ago
    Zulqarnain Swaleh
    The Trux team recently helped us with a move that was very late notice and also required them being onsite for 2 days. The team were punctual, packed our possessions with care and handled the move in an excellent manner. Would definitely recommend them.
    over 2 years ago
