Big Bens Moving and Storage, Inc
Moving companies in California City, CA, USA
    • Big Ben’s was created with a commitment to provide the finest, most exclusive packing, moving, unpacking and set-up, for the most luxurious homes and offices in the world.

    More than that we offer complete concierge packages that allow us to coordinate many of the other aspects of your move beyond the physical relocation of your goods. While we employ and train for the most elaborate jobs, we also gladly handle the average size everyday one to Five bedroom homes and more. The difference in our rate is far outweighed by the exceptional efficiency and care of our employees. Big Ben’s is the concept of experienced movers pairing their strengths into creating something special and unique. Big Ben’s is a large family and we look forward to making you a part of it with your next move.

    Service areas
    California City, CA, USA
    Address
    20801 Nordhoff St, Ste B, Chatsworth
    91311 California City, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-8184838198 www.bigbensmoving.com
