Arizona Quick Serve
General Contractors in Phoenix, AZ, USA
Reviews
    As our name suggests, we serve throughout the Valley area. Whether you are seeking process service in Phoenix, Peoria, Glendale, Mesa, Gilbert, Gilbert, Chandler or any other Maricopa County community, we can be of assistance. Call us today and tell us how we can serve you.


    Services
    • Process Server
    • Process Serving
    • Investigation Services
    Service areas
    Phoenix, AZ, USA
    Address
    20860 N Tatum Blvd #300
    85050 Phoenix, AZ, USA
    United States
    +1-4803145050 azprocess.com/locations/north-phoenix-process-servers

    Reviews

    C D
    Five stars all around!!! This company answered all of my questions (both times I called) and could not have made this process any easier. They also served my paperwork the next day, provided confirmation of service quickly and filed everything with the court. They have great pricing and make 5 attempts where other companies only make 3. Seriously consider them for your process serving needs!
    7 months ago
    Gina Kucera
    about 1 year ago
