Kw Energy Home Services
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Mississauga, ON, Canada
Reviews (13)
    Kw Energy Home Services is a trusted home energy company in the Greater Toronto Area. Our amazing team of HVAC and home automation professionals are here to help you identify and improve deficiencies throughout your home. We install high-quality, high-efficiency equipment to provide you with confidence & contentment.

    Services
    Home Automation and HVAC Contractor
    Service areas
    Mississauga, ON, and Canada
    Address
    2425 Matheson Blvd E, 8th Floor
    L4W 5K4 Mississauga, ON, Canada
    Canada
    +1-8008589715 www.kwenergyhomeservices.com

    Reviews

    Another Name
    This company has been harassing my senior dad for months. They've been out to his home in Woodstock area 3 times and calling him 3 times a day. They are very pushy. He has a hard time saying no. He's never really sure what they even want so they obviously aren't clear about their intentions. I wish they'd leave him alone. They are wasting his time as well as their own. Must be VERY desperate for business to prey on old people like this.
    3 months ago
    Sebastian Tyc
    Needed a new air conditioning unit and they provided an amazing product. Installation was super easy and quick. The only HVAC company I can trust to help me in a time of need.
    2 months ago
    Ammy Kirschke
    I called to inquire about upgrading my furnace since it was getting old and making weird noises. Denis came by explained that the blower motor was on its way out and suggested that it was actually gonna be more cost efficient to just upgrade the thing so we ended up going that choice. Felt like the company was very responsive and did a good job at explaining everything by simplifying it
    2 months ago
