Work with Capital Steam Cleaners alot and they are as prompt, experienced and professional as you could ever ask for. Providing water damage and mould remediation services requires this kind of service. Thanks Guys!
Left the bath tap running and forgot all about it which caused a flood. While I was in a complete state of panic Capital Steam Cleaners talked me through things on the phone, arrived prompt and took care of the job in an extremely professional and calm state. This relaxed me completely and I am absolutely thrilled with the end results. Looks like nothing even happened. Can't than Sean at Capital Steam Cleaners enough😊
Sean really knows his stuff when it comes to everything carpets! An absolute pleasure to deal with Sean and Melanie. Really happy with the price and outcome of the services. Thank you heaps guys, will be calling you in a few months when I get the carpets done at the new place and will also be recommending you guys to anyone I know looking for the services you provide.