Building Services Inc.
General Contractors in New York, NY, USA
Reviews (5)
    • We're your single-point-of-contact providing day-to-day complete building maintenance & facility services that keeps your property running smoothly and reliably 24/7/365 across the tri-state area. Our complete services includes janitorial services, day porter-matron attendant, building maintenance services, disaster restoration, mold remediation, and fire restoration. You'll get a dedicated account manager to be on call for your every need.

    Service areas
    New York, NY, and USA
    Address
    2 Park Avenue, 20th floor, Suite 2034
    10016 New York, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-2122902590 buildingservicesinc.com

    Reviews

    JOHN ODONNELL
    We went on vacation for a week and came back to our whole basement flooded and mold was covering the walls. we called building services and Brad said he was close by and came to my house in 15 minutes. He started pumping out water immediately and helped us through our entire water and mold claim. he really knows his stuff and is a pleasure to work with. highly recommend building services!!
    over 1 year ago
    John Carroll
    These guys are great!! Mike and Brad helped me and my wife threw our entire claim when our whole basement flooded. They arrived very fast and started working immediately. Highly recommend them for all Restoration needs!!! A++++
    over 1 year ago
    Brielle Nick
    I Highly recommend Building Services Inc for all restoration services especially for Mold. I was selling my house and the home inspector found Mold in my basement and our closing date was in a week. I called Building Services and Brad was at my home in 30 minutes evaluating the problem. He had a Mold hygienist in that night to test the air , and two days later they removed all the mold and we got clearance from the inspector 2 days before closing date! These guys did an amazing job and saved the day for us! Highly Recommend
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
