We're your single-point-of-contact providing day-to-day complete building maintenance & facility services that keeps your property running smoothly and reliably 24/7/365 across the tri-state area. Our complete services includes janitorial services, day porter-matron attendant, building maintenance services, disaster restoration, mold remediation, and fire restoration. You'll get a dedicated account manager to be on call for your every need.
- Service areas
- New York, NY, and USA
- Address
-
2 Park Avenue, 20th floor, Suite 2034
10016 New York, NY, USA
United States
+1-2122902590 buildingservicesinc.com