Sergio C Home Improvement
General Contractors in Hauppauge, NY, USA
Reviews (4)
    • We're a full-service home remodeling contractor in Suffolk and Nassau county. Our craftspeople work closely with you and other trades on any project big or small to bring your dream home to life. From general handyman work to complete gut and overhaul, our quality artisan craftsmanship of services include sheetrock, trip work, painting, framing, insulation, doors, countertops, plumbing, tile & flooring, siding, gutters, roofing, windows, decks and complete indoor and outdoor construction projects. Whether it's a new room, garage conversion, dormers, extensions, or new kitchen and bathrooms, you're renovation project will be phenomenal. At Sergio's home improvement our reputation for quality, honesty and dependability across long island is unmatched.

    Services
    • Home Improvement
    • Home Improvement Contractors
    Address
    17 Gatewood Drive
    11788 Hauppauge, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-6316645258 sergioshomeimprovement.com

    Reviews

    Monica Castro
    over 2 years ago
    Karen Rivas
    over 2 years ago
    marco luis (wretched3gg)
    I recently used him to do my whole kitchen amazing service. If I could give him more stars I would 🥰
    over 2 years ago
