Truck Loaders Ltd
Other Businesses in Sutton-in-Ashfield, UK
Reviews (7)
    • Welcome to Truck Loaders Ltd. We are HIAB crane specialists in the East Midlands. we are an authorised HIAB service centre. We can provide comprehensive servicing, LOLER testing, repairs and maintenance for a range of HIAB products. Also, we stock an extensive range of genuine HIAB spares and parts. Our experts can provide comprehensive servicing, LOLER testing, repair and maintenance for a diverse range of HIAB products. Additionally, we can supply, fit, repair, lorry loaders and multifits. We provide next day delivery for most products. Have any queries? Give us a call today.

    Email Us : service@truckloaders.co.uk

    Services
    Truck Loaders and LOLER testing
    Service areas
    Sutton-in-Ashfield, UK
    Address
    Unit 5 Drakehouse Court, Hamilton Road
    NG17 5LD Sutton-in-Ashfield, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-3309990003 www.truckloaders.co.uk

    Reviews

    Shaun betts
    Hi my name is Shaun Betts from Nottingham phoned up Truck Loaders this afternoon spoke to a guy called John he was very helpful told me all about a Hiab course and the price and date of the next course very helpful I will be using them in the in the future
    about 1 month ago
    Mick Handley
    Highly skilled professional team. Always welcoming and friendly and nothing is ever too much trouble. Highly recommended
    about 1 year ago
    Jozsef Nagy
    Always helpful staff
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
