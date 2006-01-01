Lux4home™ - The producer of stone washbasins, stone bathtubs, pebble mosaics and natural stone products made in Indonesia.

We are a EU-registered company based in Krakow, Poland. All of our products are made in our factory in Java, Indonesia.

Our company was established in 2006 to provide commercial security for the B2B customers from Europe, North America or Australia. By introducing European quality standards and modern ideas for product design to the Indonesian manufacture, we have created a unique collection of stone tubs, mosaics and rock basins which are successfully exported to our wholesale partners in Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia. Our bath tubs and sinks are regularly delivered to hotel chains, private users, interior designers and other companies.

Feel free to get in touch with us.

Make your ideas happen, expand your business - work with us. Enjoy the best trade conditions directly from the manufacturer ...





Our target group:

- Importers (directly from our factory in Java, Indonesia)

- Companies who order less than the entire container (we provide full assistance in transport)

- Designers (We handle every individual project with extra attention)

- Hotels (many worldwide hotels install our stone baths, marble sinks or pebbles)

- Retail customers (handled by local dealers or us directly - every case is treated separately by our well-trained team)