Platinum Renovation Services
General Contractors in New York, NY, USA
Reviews (17)
    Platinum Renovation Services and management of the company are thoroughly professional. We always do our best to stick to deadlines and deliver quality services. The company has gained good clients in less time due to our effective working style and good service and quality. Our executive staff and contractors in Staten Island knows the industry and what it takes to fulfil our clients’ needs.

    We work closely with clients to find unique and affordable solutions to all of their home remodelling and renovation dreams. We include master plumbers and master electricians in our large network of contractors and subcontractors as well as highly skilled artisans to make sure our jobs are not only safe and efficient but sustainable and beautiful.

    At the end of the day, our highest goal is to fully satisfy our client's wishes so they can feel comfortable, happy and secure in their home.

    Services
    • Staten Island contractor
    • Contractor Staten Island
    Service areas
    New York, NY, and USA
    Address
    92 Pemberton Avenue, Staten Island
    10308 New York, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-7188694526 sihomerenovations.com

    Reviews

    Buena Vista
    Great company to work with! They were very accommodating with scheduling and did an excellent job!
    2 months ago
    India Jolie
    Great job done! I extend my gratitude to the Platinum Renovations on a fabulous work done on my kitchen! They are very knowledgeable and pleasant to work with!
    2 months ago
    Freddy Carrera
    Artie and his team are great to work with! Fair estimates for excellent work! The new look in the kitchen and living room totally transformed our home! We are very happy with the new modern look and with the quality of work ! Thank you again for the great job!
    3 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
