Platinum Renovation Services and management of the company are thoroughly professional. We always do our best to stick to deadlines and deliver quality services. The company has gained good clients in less time due to our effective working style and good service and quality. Our executive staff and contractors in Staten Island knows the industry and what it takes to fulfil our clients’ needs.

We work closely with clients to find unique and affordable solutions to all of their home remodelling and renovation dreams. We include master plumbers and master electricians in our large network of contractors and subcontractors as well as highly skilled artisans to make sure our jobs are not only safe and efficient but sustainable and beautiful.

At the end of the day, our highest goal is to fully satisfy our client's wishes so they can feel comfortable, happy and secure in their home.