Star Renovations NY
General Contractors in Brooklyn
Reviews (9)
    New York's Finest Full-Service Home Remodeling Team

    NYC Design + Remodeling Firm

    Star renovations offers a white glove and hassle free approach to home renovations. We are a true design-build company that takes on a project from concept to completion. This includes permitting and board approval to design and building out your space. We also source and procure all the finishes for your project based on your design aspirations. In summary, we are a collection of designers, remodelers, and construction concierges.


    Call now for a Free Consultation 718-521-2879

    Services
    • 3D Rendering
    • Basement Remodeling
    • Bathroom Remodeling
    • Floor Leveling
    • Flooring Installation
    • Handicap-Accessible Design
    • Home Remodeling
    • Home Restoration
    • Kitchen Remodeling
    • Wood Floor Installation
    • Architectural Design
    • Architectural Drawings
    • Bathroom Design
    • Custom Home
    • Custom Storage
    • Demolition
    • Kitchen Design
    • Radiant Floor Heating
    Service areas
    • Brooklyn
    • Long Island City
    • Manhattan
    • New York
    • Park slope
    • Brooklyn heights
    • Bed-Stuy
    • Clinton Hill
    • Cobble Hill
    • Tribecca
    • Soho
    • UWS
    • West village
    • Chelsea
    Address
    132 32nd st
    11232 Brooklyn
    United States
    +1-7185212879 srny.nyc

    Reviews

    Jason Zammit
    We are so glad we chose Star Renovations NY for the renovation of our Upper West Side Apartment. From the beginning Eli and his team were there to help us navigate a difficult board approval, procure all permits, insurance and paperwork, and work with building management to get our plan approved and moving. While we originally had only planned to renovate our kitchen, we felt so confident in Star's quality of work that we expanded our renovation to include new doors and moulding, overhead lighting, built in cabinetry, new fixtures and finishes, a refresh of our bathroom and refinishing of our floors. The work was completed ahead of schedule and the BuilderTrend app they use kept us up to date on daily progress and payments. The finished product was every bit as beautiful as we had hoped and we had absolutely no complaints from building management or our neighbors which is critical when living in a Co-Op apartment building. We would strongly recommend Eli and Star Renovations NY to anyone doing construction work in NYC!
    4 months ago
    Alan Xie
    We've worked with Eli for the past 7 months in getting our kitchen gut renovated. As with anyone undertaking a home remodel over the last 24 months, we've had to deal with all the delays in city permitting, appliance/material deliveries, etc. Star Renovation manage all facets of the project to make sure every work stream continued to push forward as fast as possible despite all the uncontrollable headwinds we faced. They were highly flexible in adjusting to various change orders and other on-the-fly tweaks to the project as we went on. The overall execution of our project was spot-on and was very well worth the wait! We recommend Eli and the entire Star team to anyone looking to make a transformational remodel to their home.
    6 months ago
    David Spiller
    I used Star Renovations for a full kitchen remodel and floor refinishing. Eli and his team did an excellent job managing the process and delivering a great result. They have very good attention to detail and client service orientation. We are very pleased with our renovations and would highly recommend Star to others.
    10 months ago
