New York's Finest Full-Service Home Remodeling Team

NYC Design + Remodeling Firm

Star renovations offers a white glove and hassle free approach to home renovations. We are a true design-build company that takes on a project from concept to completion. This includes permitting and board approval to design and building out your space. We also source and procure all the finishes for your project based on your design aspirations. In summary, we are a collection of designers, remodelers, and construction concierges.





Call now for a Free Consultation 718-521-2879