Blake &amp; Sons Moving &amp; Storage
Moving companies in Clarksburg, MD, USA
Reviews (21)
    Do you require a temporary storage location before moving to your new home or office? Then Blake & Sons Moving & Storage are here to provide you with all kinds of storage facilities. From moving pods to containerized storage, we provide storage solutions catered to your needs. Our moving pods can be used to store items at your place as long as you require them. Additionally, customers can stock items in a safe, locked and single KEY containers. Thus offering you flexible container storage and moving pods facility. Our state of the art warehouse is designed with industry standards equipped with modern fire safety tools and 24-hour surveillance. Thus with our storage solutions, you can assure that your valuables are safe and well-kept. So, give us a call today and get a free estimate now.

    Services
    • local movers in frederick md
    • frederick md moving company
    • movers in frederick md
    Service areas
    Clarksburg, MD, USA
    Address
    14225 Comus Road
    20871 Clarksburg, MD, USA
    United States
    +1-3016105310 www.blakemoving.com

    Reviews

    Mia Mason
    Made our move very easy for our family with superb support from their staff via email and phone.
    6 months ago
    Paul Zimmons
    Blake and Sons did a great job with my parent's move! A dream team (Yimer, Douglas, Heber, Miguel, and Jose) worked from 8am until 9pm. They were fast, accommodating, tireless, and unbelievably cheerful throughout a long work day. I would highly recommend Blake and Sons for your next move!
    3 months ago
    Gloria Roman
    was referred to this company by a friend of mine, everyone I dealt with was friendly, professional and helpful. Blake and Sons handled my move and storage needs, their prices are fair, I didn't have to deal with any additional or hidden fees, movers were respectful of my house and careful with the packing, they arrived on time and finished on time. A big thank you and a job well done to Jan Carlo and Danny for my move, Jose and his crew for the storage and packing. Important to know, everyone in this company are full time and long standing employees which makes a big difference.
    3 months ago
    Show all 21 reviews
