Sweep Cleaning
Building cleaning in South Granville NSW, Australia
Reviews (12)
    Make the most of your day by spending time with your loved ones or pampering yourself while the specialists at Sweep Cleaning take care of your cleaning requirements. Our expert cleaners understand how overwhelming the thought of cleaning a property can be, and that's why they give their 100% to serve you well. Whether you need end of lease cleaning, assistance with decluttering or rubbish removal in North Sydney, we are equipped with the right set of skills and tools to make it happen. Take a look at our gallery and testimonials to learn more about our specialisation and book your slot for a squeaky clean service today.

    Services
    • rubbish removal north sydney
    • rubbish removal services sydney
    Service areas
    South Granville NSW, Australia
    Address
    21 Byrnes St
    2142 South Granville NSW, Australia
    Australia
    +61-433174925 www.sweepcleaning.com.au

    Reviews

    Kellie Kama
    Sweep Domestic Cleaning are amazing!! Their work ethic and professionalism go above and beyond... The team are so committed to providing top quality services and really care about their clients.... 11/10
    6 months ago
    Larissa Lebedevas
    The team from Sweep Domestoc Cleaning are honest, professional and exceptionally skilled at what they do. Can tailor with other professionals according to your needs. Can't thank them enough for beautiful results on my unit.
    4 months ago
    Louise Fraser
    A very thorough, professional clean, real attention to detail. Lovely, hardworking ladies, won't finish until the work is done. Highly recommend.
    5 months ago
