Stain Glass
Glass Manufacturers in Lenexa, KS, USA
    • Scottish Stained Glass is the largest stained glass studio of its kind in the country. We're proud to have worked with churches, religious organizations, and thousands of residents in our community to restore and custom design stained glass. Contact us today for your free in-home consultation within the Kansas City area.

    Services
    stained glass and custom stained glass
    Service areas
    Lenexa, KS, and USA
    Address
    15716 W. 89th St. Lenexa, KS 66219
    66219 Lenexa, KS, USA
    United States
    +1-8163993764 www.scottishstainedglass.com/cities/kansas-city-stained-glass
    Make Life Beautiful - Handmade Stained & Leaded Glass Windows in Kansas City

    Reviews

    Nicole K.
    Called this company in the hopes to repair my grandmothers stained glass piece she made as a teenager, and was told they do not do restorations even though their Google page states otherwise. Mind you all I needed was a hanger soldered on. Have other pieces of my grandmothers I would have gladly paid a great deal to have some work done on simply because I want to preserve my grandmothers art and memory. To bad too because they do beautiful work, but if soldering a hanger on is too much, they probably aren't the best with customer service anyways. They were kinda snobby.
    over 1 year ago
