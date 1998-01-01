Zhejiang Huacai Advanced Material Co., Ltd established in 1998,covers an area of 30 thousand square meters.





Company is mainly engaged in powder coating products production ,marketing and development, Company has 34 Semi-automatic production lines and ZEPPELIN bonding machine from Germany, production of 30 thousand tones within a year.Main powder coating include polyester powder coating,epoxy powder coating,bonding powder coating,ral 9016 powder coating,ral 7035 powder coating,ral 9005 powder coating and other indoor/outdoor powder coatings.

In 2016,we established Guangdong Huacai Powder Technology CO., LTD in Gongwan City,which mainly serves high and new tech enterprises. We're top ten manufacturer that produce powder coating in China.HUACAI regard product quality as the life of the enterprise, We strictly control the quality of products, in addition to own Resin factory, we use advanced testing instruments(SHIMADZU XRF,Mastersizer 3000E, Datacolor 400) to test products.Company has own raw material production center and powder coating research and development center, we has sound quality assurance system, advanced detection equipment and strict quality management system, welcome to inquire.

Our outdoor powder coatings are in line with international standards,and our, electrostatic powder coating paints are mainly exported to Europe, America, Southeast Asia, South America and other destinations around the world