Design Mirage
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi, Delhi, India
Reviews (0)
    A 2bhk home in Badli, New Delhi
    3D visuals of 3BHK AT DLF Capital greens Moti Nagar, New Delhi
    RESIDENTIAL PROJECT AT DLF CAPITAL GREENS MOTI NAGAR
    kitchen design
    Hi! We are Design Mirage. A team of dedicated individuals who can be your choice for your beautifully envisioned interior design project. Our company stands strong upon the following values:- Creativity is what that drives us Working hard to bring our client's vision to life Integrity Transparency Ethical working Providing our clients with best of our designs and efforts that stand foremost in functionality and form. Our company specializes in interior and exterior design of residential, commercial and hospitality projects. Our up-to-date knowledge lets us bring in the best of concept visualisiation to the last detail. The end result would be an exceptional design that would be aesthetically pleasing and full of functionality.
    Services
    • Turnkey projects
    • Interior design
    • Exterior design
    • Design consultancy
    • 2D & 3D visualisation
    • Vastu consultancy
    Service areas
    New Delhi, Delhi, and India
    Address
    Shalimar bagh
    110088 New Delhi, Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9717970655 www.naturallytimeless.net
