Scottish Stained Glass is the largest stained glass studio of its kind in the country. We've completed over 70,000 stained glass pieces since 1990. For many clients, our artisans will repair and restore their beloved stained and leaded glass windows. For many other clients, we create custom designs to specifically fit their needs. Contact us today for your free in-home consultation in the Austin area. Whether you're living in the Austin metro area, Leander, Georgetown, Lakeway, College Station, San Marcos, New Braunfels, or even Temple, we welcome the opportunity to design or restore beautiful stained glass windows for you.