ASAP Security
Other Businesses in Escondido, CA, USA
Reviews (6)
    • We are a licensed and insured security guard company, providing advanced armed security and event management to clients nationwide. Since first day of our company, we have been committed to not only providing quality services and products, but going above and beyond to ensure our customers are completely satisfied. From residential, commercial, healthcare to event places, we have earned positive reputation in providing the best security services. From Allstate security, Transit security, Security patrol, Courtesy patrol, Private security to Executive security, we are enabled to meet your safety needs.

    Services
    • Security Services
    • American Guard Service
    • Executive Security
    • Private Investigator
    • Executive Protection Companies
    • Security Guard Companies
    Service areas
    Escondido, CA, and USA
    Address
    106 S Grape St
    92025 Escondido, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-8332727247 www.asapsecurity.org

    Reviews

    marjan hajiaghajanian
    It was vey nice dealing with ASAP Security for my Event, the guards were so friendly and make us feel safe , if you looking for nice professional guards , I believe ASAP security is the one. Would love to work with them again for my next event.
    over 3 years ago
    Llama Llama
    Great job guys For sure will contact you again for more business together Highly recommended
    almost 3 years ago
    Breanna Rosen
    Hired them to do some security work and was not disappointed! All the people who work here are very open and willing to help. They give you everything you need and willing to answer any and all questions. Highly recommend for everyone looking for security work.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
