Brilliance Jewels at the Four Seasons
Online Shops in Miami, FL, USA
    Brilliance Jewels is a premier fine jewelry and estate jewelry store located at the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Brickell Miami, FL. We specialize in 100% authentic vintage designer jewelry and offer a large selection of iconic designer jewels including Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Boucheron, Adler, Bvlgari and Tiffany & Co pieces. If you're looking to sell your jewelry, we offer buying and appraisal services as well.

    Services
    • Sell Audemars Piguet
    • Buy Audemars Piguet Watch
    • Sell my Cartier love bracelet
    • Sell my Patek Philippe
    • Buy Patek Philippe watch
    • Sell your Cartier jewelry
    • Where to sell my Patek Philippe
    • Sell my Rolex
    • Buy Rolex
    • Sell my jewelry
    • Sell my diamonds
    • Sell your engagement ring
    • Buy Cartier Jewelry
    • Vintage Cartier
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    Miami, FL, and USA
    Address
    1435 Brickell Ave #302
    33131 Miami, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-7869536624 brilliancejewels.com/brickell

