Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Das European Autohaus
Other Businesses in Spring, TX, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (20)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • More affordable than the dealerships without sacrificing the quality of service, Das European Autohaus helps drivers in Spring, TX and surrounding areas like Cypress, Magnolia, North Houston, Tomball and the Woodlands maintain their European cars such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, MINI, Porsche and Volkswagen. All of our mechanics are committed to customer service and will always make sure that you are 100% satisfied with your results.

    Services
    VW repair, Audi Repair, and Mercedes Repair
    Service areas
    Spring, TX, and USA
    Address
    4519 Spring Cypress Rd
    77388 Spring, TX, USA
    United States
    +1-2812355934 daseuropeanautohaus.com

    Reviews

    Gonzalo Pradié
    That's my friend, we brought the car early in the morning to get a brake service (rotors and pads). We got better price than dealer and got done on the same day with a freshly washed car.
    3 months ago
    Dave Ward
    Took a recently purchased Porsche to European Autohaus for a checkup. They did a great job of finding the items that needed to be serviced.
    4 months ago
    Fred Seelig
    If all people ran their businesses like this, there'd be world peace. But seriously: Christian charges a fair price, generally significantly less than the dealers. But more importantly, no one (even the dealers) is more knowledgeable. Christian has diagnosed problems and given and estimates over the phone (although he stressed they had to be confirmed in person) that dealers had no idea what they could be, even when they had the car. In. The. Shop.
    5 months ago
    Show all 20 reviews
      Add SEO element