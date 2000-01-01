Scottish Stained Glass is the largest stained glass studio of its kind in the country. In addition to working with countless churches and religious organizations we've also worked with tens-of-thousands of homeowners since 1990. For many clients, our artisans work skillfully to repair and restore their beloved stained and leaded glass windows. For many other clients, we create custom designs specifically to fit their design or functional needs. Contact us today for your free consultation. Whether your project is in the Denver Metro area, the Colorado Rockies, or anywhere else in Colorado, we welcome the opportunity to design or restore window that will "make life beautiful".