scottishstainedglass
Glass Manufacturers in Centennial, CO, USA
Reviews (6)
    Scottish Stained Glass is the largest stained glass studio of its kind in the country. In addition to working with countless churches and religious organizations we've also worked with tens-of-thousands of homeowners since 1990. For many clients, our artisans work skillfully to repair and restore their beloved stained and leaded glass windows. For many other clients, we create custom designs specifically to fit their design or functional needs. Contact us today for your free consultation. Whether your project is in the Denver Metro area, the Colorado Rockies, or anywhere else in Colorado, we welcome the opportunity to design or restore window that will "make life beautiful".

    • stained Glass
    • residential stained glass
    united state and Centennial, CO, USA
    14251 E Fremont Ave, Centennial, CO 80112 Suite 200
    80112 Centennial, CO, USA
    United States
    +1-3037663811 www.scottishstainedglass.com/cities/stained-glass-denver
    Nick Woodward
    I ordered some diamond windows to enhance privacy in my home and we love them! It was an easy process with a great final product. Well worth the money. I highly recommend Scottish Stained Glass!
    over 1 year ago
    Benton Allen
    We love our new leaded glass window! It's such a beautiful addition to our bathroom, we can't wait to invest in more stained glass for our home. Wonderful experience, quick communication, and great customer service. Thank you!
    over 1 year ago
    Anna De La Cruz
    Beautiful craftsmanship, love my new window! Wanted to update a bathroom window in our 1936 brick tudor (previous owner replaced with beige vinyl in the early 2000s). The team at Scottish was fantastic, they designed the perfect update to fit our home’s classic style while achieving the privacy needed for a bathroom without sacrificing natural light. Beyond pleased, highly recommend! Thank you!
    over 1 year ago
