Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
stained glasses
Glass Manufacturers in Texas City, TX, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Scottish Stained Glass is the largest stained glass studio of its kind in the country. We have worked not only with churches and religious organizations, but also tens-of-thousands of homeowners since 1990. For many clients, our artisans will repair and restore their beloved stained glass windows. For our other clients, we create custom designs to specifically fit their needs. Contact us today for your free in-home consultation. Whether you living in the Houston area, surrounding cities, or anywhere in Texas, we welcome the opportunity to design or restore beautiful stained glass for you.

    Services
    • stained glass
    • custom stained glass
    • stained glass restoration
    • stained glass repair
    • residential stained glass
    • commercial stained glass
    • church stained glass
    Service areas
    Texas City, TX, and USA
    Address
    1643 Richelieu
    TX 77018 Texas City, TX, USA
    United States
    +1-7138278908 www.scottishstainedglass.com/cities/stained-glass-houston
    Legal disclosure

    Scottish Stained Glass is the largest stained glass studio of its kind in the country. We have worked not only with churches and religious organizations, but also tens-of-thousands of homeowners since 1990. For many clients, our artisans will repair and restore their beloved stained glass windows. For our other clients, we create custom designs to specifically fit their needs. Contact us today for your free in-home consultation. Whether you living in the Houston area, surrounding cities, or anywhere in Texas, we welcome the opportunity to design or restore beautiful stained glass for you.

      Add SEO element